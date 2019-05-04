Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano to its Board of Directors effective July 2019.

Sanusi is a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, during which he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world (2011) by TIME magazine, and was voted the Central Bank Governor of the Year by the Banker Magazine.

Welcoming him and other new Directors to the Board, outgoing MTN Group Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko said “We are confident that the incoming directors of the Board will bring a wealth of experience, depth of skills and regional insights that will continue to enrich the experience of the board.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the Group also announced the establishment of an international advisory board (IAB) of prominent persons of considerable and wide-ranging experience.

The primary purpose of the IAB will be to counsel, guide and support the MTN Group from time to time in fulfilling its vision and objective of being one of the premier African corporations with a global footprint in telecommunications, contributing to increased digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, a pivotal aspect of the fourth industrial revolution

The six member board will be chaired by former South African president, Thabo Mbeki, and includes Dr Aisha Abdullahi from Nigeria.