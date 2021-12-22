(NAN)

MTN has announced that the partnership with its Ayoba App has yielded an exciting milestone of over 10 million monthly active users.

MTN Group Digital and Fintech Officer, Serigne Dioum, said in a statement on Tuesday that MTN’s 2025 ambition strategy was to drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa, via Ayoba.

“We intend to reach 100 million monthly active users by 2025, ensuring more people reap the social, economic, and developmental dividends of being online.

“We celebrate this milestone and are pleased that through Ayoba, we can provide access to affordable communications so that millions of people across our markets can enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life,” Dioum said.

Also speaking, Ayoba Chief Executive Officer, Burak Akinci, said Ayoba’s progress in 2021 had been considerable, growing in excess of four million users.

Akinci said that the growth was due to the hard work of Ayoba team as well as loyalty and enthusiasm of users.

“Ayoba offers users access to digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within a single African Super App.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“With over 180 content channels ranging from Sports, News, Music & Artists, Health and Wellness, Careers, Fashion & Beauty, Education and Travel – a huge increase from the 128 at the start of the year.

“We look forward to even bigger growth in 2022, as we see progress from the new features, content and general improvement that will be launching throughout the year.

“We have also identified the gaps in our markets heightened by the pandemic, particularly in terms of the literacy of subscribers and through our education micro-app.

“This is a clear sign that the African market really enjoys Ayoba, and we are here to stay,” Akinci said.

Ayoba was available to MTN and non-MTN customers.

MTN customers were automatically allocated free data to use the Ayoba features including messaging, browsing, gaming, and listening to music.

Customers can download the free app data at www.ayoba.me and Ayoba lite now also available for web access at web.ayoba.me