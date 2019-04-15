THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recognised MTN Nigeria as the ‘Telco Partner of the Year’ at the just concluded 2019 Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

Organised by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), in collaboration with the CBN, the annual EPIS was designed to recognise, incentivise, reward and encourage high-performing stakeholders in Nigeria’s payment space, with the objective of driving innovation as well as improving performance and efficiency across the value chain.

At the 2019 event in Lagos recently, the ‘Telco Partner of the Year’ award was presented to MTN Nigeria by the Deputy Governor, CBN, Adebisi Shonubi, in appreciation of the ICT company’s outstanding contribution to- wards the development of innovative payment channels in 2018.

Commenting on the award, the telco’s General Man- ager, Mobile Financial Services, Usoro Usoro, said the company was pleased to have been recognised by the apex bank for its immense contributions to government’s cashless policy. According to Usoro, “As a technology company and partner in the development of Nigeria’s economy, MTN will relentlessly continue to innovate and proffer solutions to help the CBN simplify the country’s payment system, reach the unbanked and underbanked, and enable Nigerians to access a better quality of life.”