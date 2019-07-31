Stakeholders in the telecom industry have commended the emergence of seasoned telecommunications technocrat Mr. Ernest Ndukwe has the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its President, Patrick Ajudua, the New Dimension Shareholders Association stated, “The appointment is a welcome development because Ndukwe is tested and well experienced in the industry.” The Association expressed optimism that the new MTN Board headed by Ndukwe will ensure transparency, compliance with corporate governance, and value addition to the shareholders.”

In a similar vein, the President Proactive Shareholders Association, Taiwo Oderinde, urged the new board to shun any corporate governance lapses capable of dragging the image of the firm through the mud.

He noted, “The new Chairman, Dr. Ndukwe, is a man with a wealth of experience and connections in the telecommunications sector. As a one-time head of NCC, I believe with the support of other members of the board, he will bring this to bear in his new responsibility. I congratulate him and he should not let the shareholders and other stakeholders down.”

Ndukwe, a former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is fondly called Mr. Telecoms for his vast experience and rich contributions to the growth of telecommunications industry over the years. A highly respected telecommunications professional, Dr Ndukwe’s career has gone full circle, starting from the private sector as the Managing Director of a notable telecommunications company, he moved into government service at the helm of the industry regulatory agency as EVC of NCC and back to the private sector and now Chairman of Nigeria’s largest operating company MTN.

Cerebral and a hands on manager, Ndukwe was an adjunct faculty at the Pan Atlantic University/Lagos Business School and also a Director of the School’s Infrastructure Center. His passion for human capacity development in the industry led to the birth of the Digital Bridge Institute, an international centre for telecommunications and information technology studies, during his tour of duty as EVC of NCC.