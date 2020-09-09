Leading ICT firm, MTN Nigeria, has revealed willingness to collaborate with cloud technology service providers in order to provide support for small business enterprises in Nigeria as part of its response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.À was made known by the Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who affirmed that SMEs are the bedrock of the economy.

While addressing SME business owners at The Revv Programme masterclass themed “Setting Up Your Business for Success: The Technology Advantage”, she said, “We have the interest of SMEs at heart and whilst we do not provide all the services that are applicable, we are willing to partner with organisations that provide access to technology tools that are relevant to SMEs on a platform that makes it is easy for them to access at the right price.”

She went on to reveal that there is a need for stakeholders to align and find ways to close the gaps that currently exist for SMEs and “assist them in this transformational journey from being digital migrants to becoming digital natives”. According to Lynda, this is what MTN is trying to achieve.

The Revv Program is an initiative from MTN Nigeria to aid small businesses rethink and relearn their operations to enable them mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic using a four-pronged approach that includes masterclasses, access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives.

Continuing, she advised that SME owners leverage available opportunities to be acquainted with technology “because every segment that will control a high percentage of consumption in the future will be online”.

Panelists at the virtual masterclass session included other business leaders such as Onyeka Akumah, Chief Executive Officer, Plentywaka and Farmcrowdy; Ibrahim Babalola, Chief Executive Officer, Clane; Austin Okere, Founder, CWG & Ausso Leadership Academy; Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN; and was moderated by Ada Irikefe, Associate Director, PWC Nigeria.