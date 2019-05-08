Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN), has disclosed that it has successfully completed the registration of 20,354,513,050 ordinary shares of N0.02 each with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The completion of this process sets in motion the next steps in MTN’s intended listing by introduction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Speaking on the development, the MTN CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said: “I am excited we have achieved another milestone in our listing process and want to thank the SEC and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for supporting us through the process. We have now begun to engage with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to complete the listing process.”

Meanwhile, Lamin Manjang resumes office as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. His appointment was confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently.

Lamin joined the Bank in 1999 and has over the past 20 years in the Bank, built up extensive experience in various capacities including CEO for Kenya and East Africa, CEO in Oman, Uganda and Sierra Leone.

In this new capacity, as CEO of one of Standard Chartered’s most promising markets, Lamin will be responsible for driving leadership for the Group in Nigeria and the execution of the Group and country business strategies. His deep knowledge of the African market, strong client and regulatory relationships, and broad banking experience will drive the continued strengthening of the Bank’s franchise in Nigeria. Lamin will also provide leadership for the Bank’s business across West Africa to drive the continued strengthening of the Bank’s franchise in the region.

Lamin has over 30 years of banking experience and expertise. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA) as well as a Certified Credit Analyst.