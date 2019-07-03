MTN Nigeria has concluded the 2019 edition of its annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care. The colourful closing ceremony recently took place at the company’s head office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The 2019 edition of the annual event provided an opportunity for MTN employees to participate in community projects that positively influenced the youths and society in general. With the theme, “Creating a Brighter Future for the Youths,” the corporate social responsibility initiative focused on targeted efforts aimed at youth empowerment and developing Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem for greater impact in national developmental efforts.

With Mental Health Awareness as a major part of this year’s activities, the company’s employees across major cities in Nigeria embarked on an 8km walk to create awareness for mental health. The walk in Lagos was in conjunction with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative. There was a digital media training session for young Nigerians that was aimed at raising suicide prevention media advocates.

Another critical aspect of this year’s edition of the 21 days initiative was the hackathon, which challenged young software developers to create critical solutions to health problems using technology.