MTN Nigeria yesterday provided a second update on the utilisation of the free SMS service introduced in April 2020.

The update showed that, as of June 19 2020, the network has provided 3.71 billion free SMS to more than 51 million subscribers across the 36 states of the Federation; which means 75per cent per centof all MTN subscribers have now utilised the service during the pandemic.

The initiative was implemented to ensure that while faced with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties during the initial phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, all MTN’s customers would be able to access loved ones, support systems and information.

Commenting on the update, MTN CEO, Ferdi Moolman said: “Having entered the third and final month of this, I am hugely encouraged that so many people nation-wide have made use of the service. The three billion-plus text messages sent so far reflects the importance of communication during times like this, especially for the most vulnerable amongst us. I am grateful to our government and regulators, partners and employees for the roles they have played in making the delivery of this service possible, and encourage our subscribers to continue to make use of it until the end of June.”