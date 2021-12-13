By Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) has offered to sell 575 million units of its shares to retail investors, saying shares will be available to the public at N169 per unit from 1st December to 14th December 2021.

MTN Nigeria made this disclosure during a stakeholder engagement event, aimed at enlightening and engaging interested retail investors in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Edo state capital of Benin City respectively.

Giving further details of the benefits of the public offer in Yenagoa, the General Manager, Business Development MTN Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Izuchukwu, said that sales of the share does not in any way mean that MTN intends to leave Nigeria or is financially bankrupt. He explained that the MTN Group, which holds 79 percent of the shares of the company, is making this public offer because it has decided to sell parts of its shares to Nigerians, so that they can also be part of the ownership of the company.

He iterated MTN’s Nigerianisation agenda and commitment to doing business in Nigeria, saying, “We have done some things to guarantee the future of MTN in Nigeria. We have built the longest kilometers of fiber which guarantees the provision of quality internet service. The company has also decided to build its corporate headquarters in Lagos. This means, we have decided to stop renting an office space and build our roots in Nigeria. We have also made a commitment to contribute to road infrastructure in Nigeria. We are partnering with the government to construct road infrastructure and the first road the government has assigned for MTN to construct is the Enugu-Onitsha road. This goes a long way to prove that we committed to remain in Nigeria and contribute to the success stories of every Nigerian.”

Giving a breakdown of the shares offer, the Senior Manager, Treasury Operations and Support, MTN Nigeria, Tolani Akanbi, said, “The minimum subscription is for 20 shares and lots of 20 shares thereafter. The offer includes an incentive in the form of 1 free share for every 20 shares purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor. The incentive is open to retail investors who buy and hold the shares allotted to them for at least 12 months, post the allotment date.”

She explained that the retail offer will be delivered via a digital platform, using the power of technology to facilitate the maximum possible participation by Nigerian investors.

Also speaking at the ceremony in Edo, Benin City, the Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye, made a passionate appeal to Edo people to take advantage of the opportunity and buy shares in the telecommunication service provider.

She said that initially the shares sold for over N200 per share but was reduced to N169 to allow more Nigerians to buy shares in the largest mobile network operator.

According to Nwoye, MTN Nigeria, as the second biggest company at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) after Dangote Cement, has never defaulted in paying its shareholders since 2019 when it was listed at the NSE.

In the same vein, the Senior Manager Investor Relations, MTN Nigeria, Chima Nwaokoma, noted that the company in the last 20 years has grown to become the biggest company at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in terms of capitalisation.

Nwaokoma highlighted some benefits of holding shares in MTN, saying, “We pay dividends twice in a year. We pay interim and final dividends. We have consistently paid to our shareholders and have never defaulted. There’s no limit to what you can buy. Edo people should take advantage of the offer and buy our shares.”

