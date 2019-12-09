Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria in conjunction with its partner, Erisson at the weekend showcased their ability to provide effective 5G mobile telecommunications services across the country. MTN played host to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Sherifat Folashade Jaji, at its 5G technology showcase event.

The third of seven demonstrations scheduled to hold in major cities across the country, the Lagos 5G exhibition followed the successful trial in Abuja on November 25, 2019, and Calabar on November 28, 2019.

The demo events are the result of a strong collaboration between the Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), that saw MTN working with its partners, namely, Huawei (Abuja), ZTE (Calabar) and Ericsson (Lagos), to provide a glimpse into a range of 5G use cases and applications at test Labs designed to show proof-of-concept in these locations.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships at the Abuja trial, Ferdi Moolman, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria said “Pushing boundaries is easier when your aspirations are supported by like-minded people.

We are here today because of the support and guidance of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission who provided the trial spectrum used for this.”

Continuing, Mr Moolman had said, “Also key to this achievement are our equipment vendors who shared our vision, and whose capabilities were brought to bear in making the 5G trials across the country a reality. We are grateful for these partners, our customers and everyone who made it possible. Today’s success underlines the fact that we are good together.”