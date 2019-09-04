Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Some residents of Katsina residents have said they have no intentions of attacking or vandalising MTN facilities in the area over reported attacks of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Although the attacks on Nigerians and their business outlets in South Africa are disturbing, that does not mean we should attack them too,” one respondent said even as customers who trooped into MTN facilities were disappointed for the second day running following the closure of its offices for fear of possible reprisal attacks.

Some of the customers who visited the company’s offices at Kofar Kaura and Continental Computers complex said they were there to lodge complaints about network connection and data issues.