From Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and empowerment programmes, MTN Foundation has awarded full scholarships to over 370 to grade students in some Nigerian tertiary institutions.

A breakdown of the beneficiary students shows that 300 were from science and technology, 60 are visually impaired and 10 students of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Some of the students received cash awards of N200,000. Recipients under both scholarships are carefully selected from Public Universities, Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and blind students in any discipline under the MTNF Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) across Nigeria.

In her remarks at the event, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya revealed that the MTN scholarship programme was an annual scholarship award that identifies, recognizes and rewards high-grade students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“It is made up of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme and the MTN Scheme for Blind Students. Upon completion of a university degree, graduate scholars are equipped with the skills required to build a thriving career through the Skill Up workshop”, she explained.

She congratulated the beneficiaries and assured them that the foundation will be rooting for them as they navigate new terrain, adding; “MTN has faith that you will do great things”.

She added: “It’s this same faith and belief in the brilliance of our students that spur us to invest in their education mindful of its critical role in our nation’s development. MTN Foundation Scholarships serve as launch pads for some of our brightest minds, to attain great heights,” she said. The scholarships are in furtherance of the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youth and encourage academic excellence in public tertiary institutions across the country”.

She admonished the scholars and the alumni to leverage on the opportunities the event provides to write their own success stories. She challenged them to take their victory at the selection process as a signatory of yet a renewed vigour to stand out and be different when they get to the labour market. She said the new beneficiaries would be equipped with the right skills to be outstanding in the labour market. “As MTN we believe in you. It’s your life, it’s your fact. You have all it takes to be the most valuable person,” Sanya said.

Also speaking, the Chief ICT Officer at Project Management Institute, Nigeria, Patricia Eromosele said the panel discussion where some alumni testified to the benefits of the MTN Foundation’s interventions has impacted their chosen careers has opened her eyes to the opportunities to be harnessed in the visually impaired and disabled people in Nigeria.

A visually impaired lawyer and writer, Dr Michael Abiodun challenged the beneficiaries, especially the blind among them, to overcome every limitation and always strive to achieve their goals in life. He told them to always be optimistic. He told them that an “it cannot be done” mentality leads to resignation to living less than one ought.

He said attitudes like “it can be done” and “how can it be done” will open new vistas of possibilities to the special student. “I challenge you to rethink your supposed limitations so that you can make the most of what you have. So, like Emerson also opined, “don’t be pushed by your problems, be led by your dreams”, he said.