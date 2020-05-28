IN line with its commitment of N500 million to support the acquisition of critical medical supplies for healthcare professionals on the frontlines, the MTN Foundation has delivered the first batch of over 70,000 pieces of essential personal protection equipments (PPEs) to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The consignment includes: 30160 N95 masks, 8000 aprons, 2000 pairs of boots, 11,000 disposable gowns, and 20,000 items of protective clothing.

Commenting on the delivery, the Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, said, “As the world responds to this unprecedented crisis, our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities affected. Our frontline medical staff are absolutely critical to the fight against COVID-19 and we are particularly pleased to be able to deliver some protective equipment to help keep them safe while they work.

These items were selected in careful consultation with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and will be used where most needed across the nation. MTN and the MTN Foundation are providing support at multiple levels in the fight against COVID, working hard to ensure our employees, our customers, the federal and state governments and healthcare professionals have the resources they need at this difficult time.”