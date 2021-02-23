MTN Foundation, the social investment vehicle of MTN Nigeria, has donated items to orphanage homes across the country through its Orphanage Support Initiative.

Thirty homes across eight states, including Courage Orphanage, Edo, Daisy’s Home, Bayelsa, Jamiyyar Matan Arewa Orphanage, Kaduna, Lady Dorcas Orphanage, Abuja, Tower of Refuge Motherless Babies Home, Lagos, and Grace Orphanage Home, Rivers State, were provided with foodstuff, beverages, washing machines, televisions and toiletries.

Others were Eruobodo Orphanage Home, Ogun, Magajin Gari Orphanage, Kaduna, Halal Orphanage Home, Abuja, Motherless Babies Home, Abia, Nassarawa Children’s Home in Kano and Project Charilove, Edo State.

Executive secretary, MTN Foundation, Nonny Ugboma, said, “Orphanages are important in building any society and we are honoured to support them. They ensure children without parents become responsible citizens. We are always happy to see the smiles on the faces of the children and we will continue to make their lives brighter.”

Also during the presentation at Magajin Gari Orphanage in Kaduna State, Hon. Hauwa Yahaya, representing Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning said: “We are grateful to MTN for the support. These donations will be used judiciously and the children will be the beneficiaries.”

With organisations like MTN, orphanages are strengthened to keep doing the good works and we are assured that the lives of the children will become brighter.”

Since its inception, over 200 orphanages and more than 20,000 children have benefitted from the MTN Foundation Orphanage Support Initiative.