Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Group has announced that GlobalConnect, the company’s wholesale infrastructure company, is now an operating company (Opco) under the group.

The Opco, headquartered in Dubai, will continue to be led by current CEO Frédéric Schepens. MTN GlobalConnect was established in 2017 as the main driver and commercial vehicle for the consolidation of its international and national major wholesale activities.

To further enable its growth in line with the group’s strategic focus on wholesale, the operational structure of GlobalConnect was revised, resulting in its establishment as an Opco.

Commenting on the development, MTN Group COO, Jens Schulte-Bockum said, “I am pleased that after less than two years of operation, MTN GlobalConnect has exceeded expectations, growing its customer base and revenue ahead of targets. I have no doubt that the team, led by Frédéric will continue to build on their gains to drive value to our operations, and lead MTN’s ambition to build Africa’s leading wholesale company.”

Offering the most complete backbone network in Africa, the company provides reliable solutions for fixed connectivity and international mobile services and is the single-entry point to the largest network infrastructure on the continent.

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria, yesterday announced the appointment of its first Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently created Digital Services Division.

The Digital Services division will play a pivotal role in driving MTN’s digital business growth. Its creation marks the company’s commitment to the vision of leading the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers.

In his new role, Rao will be responsible for MTN’s digital strategy and will lead the next level of design, planning and deployment of digital services & channels for customers and partners.

As an industry veteran, Rao, with over two decades of management experience in IT and telecoms brings significant knowledge and expertise from working with MTN operations in the Middle East and Africa. He spent the last 8 years leading one of the Group’s largest operations in technology development, product innovation & digital transformation programme.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said, “I am thrilled that Srinivas is joining our team. He is a proven leader with a solid track record whose knowledge and experience, will serve us well, accelerating our digital agenda.”