A new music reality TV show, Y’ello Star, has debuted. It is from the stable of leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria.

According to a statement from MTN, the show seeks to groom musical talents by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

Since 2006, through the MTNF/MUSON Scholarship Programme, MTN Nigeria has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in the art and business of music. Y’ello Star takes this further by bringing the process of creating the ultimate superstar to every Nigerian television screen.

Speaking at the unveil, Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, stated: “We know that there are a lot of talented people in Nigeria who need to turn up their musical careers. This platform will help launch them to musical heights. We have a wealth of experience in supporting Nigerian talent and are confident we can improve on our past successes.”

Regional auditions are currently holding in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos. Finalists from the auditions will proceed to the ‘incubation hub’ in Lagos, where they will be coached by experts in the music industry in several areas, as they aim for the top prize. The competition will run until June 2020.