Nigeria’s top two juniors in the Boys 16 category, Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, posted easy victories in their second group matches Wednesday to make their semifinal placement all but assured.

Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti took the centre court against Sinclair Okah from Lagos and completely dominated the match to win 9-3. Mubarak also put up an even better performance, showing a very high level of concentration and skill to beat Daniel Ibrahim 9-0.

In the Girls 12, the fight for the top two spots leading to the semifinals featured Lorelay Holzendoff from Benin and Favour Okon – James from Akwa Ibom. Holzendoff, born by a German – Nigerian couple won the one-sided but very entertaining match 9 – 0.

The final group matches which will lead to the emergence of semifinalists will take place Thursday starting at 10 am.

The tournament which is run by the International Tennis Academy is scheduled to end on Saturday with a grand finale starting at 1. pm at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Race Course.

