MTN Nigeria has kept the cards on who the hosts and judges for its new music reality show are, very close to its chest. The Company launched a new music reality TV show earlier in the year as a follow up to its numerous investments in the Nigerian Entertainment and music industry but due to COVID-19, the show was put on hold.

Y’ello Star returned with digital auditions late August (27) and contestants have been auditioning to be one of the few that will contest to be the very first Y’ello Star. The digital auditions will end on the 10th of September 2020.

While Nigerians are excited about the prospect of seeing a music reality show on their screens after few years of inactivity, they could not hide their curiosity as to who the hosts and the judges will be.

Over the years, the judges and the live show hosts have become an integral part of any reality show. Hosts such as Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Joseph Benjamin, Ik Osakioduwa and Tolu Oniru, have all carved a niche for themselves for bringing reality shows to life. With Y’ello Star, however, MTN has kept mum on the host and judges, leaving the audience to speculate and anticipate.

Nike, a third year student of Psychology in Unilag had this to say about the show “I really cannot wait for the show to begin, its been a while I watched a good music reality show on TV. I remember growing up, these music shows were always my source of entertainment.