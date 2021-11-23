By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an offer for sale of up to 575 million ordinary shares in MTN Nigeria held by MTN International (Mauritius) Limited, by way of a bookbuild to qualified investors (Institutional Offer) and a fixed price to retail investors (Retail Offer).

The Institutional Offer opens at 12:00 noon on November 23, 2021 and closes at 2.00pm on November 26, 2021, after which a fixed price will be determined for the Retail Offer. The Retail Offer is proposed to open after the Institutional Offer, and an announcement will be published in this regard once clearance is obtained from the SEC.

