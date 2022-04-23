MTN Nigeria, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and La Liga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system, have announced a partnership to support the development of grassroots football in Nigeria, through the establishment of the NPFL/La Liga U-15 Youth League.

The announcement was made at a press conference on April 21, 2022, at Ikenne, Ogun State, with representatives of MTN, NPFL, La Liga and ValueJet in attendance.

The partnership will ensure the continuous local and international exposure for Nigerian youth football, capacity building for players and coaching talents, which ultimately contribute to the advancement of developmental football in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In addition to making the youth league more attractive, there will be a one-week coaching seminar which will see seasoned La Liga coaches interact with their local counterparts on modern youth coaching techniques ahead of the tournament. Forty NPFL coaches, national team coaches as well as other youth coaches across the country will benefit from the seminar.