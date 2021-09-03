MTN Nigeria (MTN) and the Nigeria Football Federation (the “NFF”) have today signed a three-year, renewable contract for MTN to become the exclusive “Official Communications Partner” to the NFF. The deal makes MTN the official communications sponsor of the Super Eagles and other national football teams.

The deal was announced at a formal signing ceremony held at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, and attended by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, NFF officials, led by the President, Amaju Pinnick and MTN board members led by the Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister called on other corporates to emulate the communications giant by supporting the development of other sports in the country saying, “All hands must be on deck to strengthen our competitive position not only in football, but in other sports. Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, partnership and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians, and I seize this opportunity to call on other well-meaning Nigerian businesses to join us in achieving a paradigm shift in the development of all our sporting federations.”

