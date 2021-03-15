MTN Nigeria has announced the acquisition of additional 10MHz spectrum in the 800MHz band from Intercellular Nigeria Limited. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the transaction and assigned the frequency to MTN Nigeria.

The leading mobile telcoms operator said the acquisition will significantly improve customer experience, in line with its commitment to deliver excellent service quality to subscribers.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria said, “Through this acquisition, we will be better positioned to support the deepening of broadband penetration in the country. The added resources will also greatly impact our customers’ experience providing even better internet connectivity. It is our goal to keep finding ways to grant everyone access to a modern connected life.”