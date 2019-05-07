MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mohammed Rufai as its Chief Technical Officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for defining MTN’s Technology Strategy and roadmap; designing and planning all aspects of the business’ network operations; oversee continued implementation of aggressive network rollout schedules; development and maintenance of technology infrastructure, as well as policy formulation and review.

An industry veteran, Rufai brings with him almost two decades of experience in information communication technology and telecommunications. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi as well as certifications from the General Management Program at Cranfield University, the Global Advance Program at Duke Corporate Education, India and the Senior Management Program at the Lagos Business School.

Prior to this appointment, Rufai worked with MTN Group where he was the General Manager responsible for Technology in South East Africa and Ghana region. He has had a lengthy, storied career within the MTN Group. Rufai joined MTN Nigeria in 2002 as an RF/BTS Support Engineer in Kano. By 2009, he had risen to the rank of General Manager. He led a succession of high performing teams in network operations, access, planning & optimisation till late 2015, when he was appointed Chief Technical Officer for MTN Ghana.