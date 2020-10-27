Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mr. Karl Toriola as the CEO designate.

His appointment would take effect effect from March 1, 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover.

Toriola is currently the Vice President: West and Central Africa (WECA), excluding Nigeria and Ghana, a position he assumed in 2016. During that period, he has overseen the steady progress of the operating companies in the region, notably the turnaround of MTN Ivory Coast and MTN Cameroon. During his tenure, the WECA markets have made significant commercial and strategic strides. These include the improvement of market shares within the region and the development of mobile financial services..

Since joining the Group in 2006, Toriola has also held a number of senior operational roles including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO of MTN Cameroon and MTN Group Operations Executive. Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group had oversight responsibility of 16 of the Group subsidiaries and serves on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria. Prior to joining MTN Nigeria, he was the Chief Operations/Regional Officer for Vmobile Nigeria (now Airtel Nigeria) where he was responsible for operations.

Toriola obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Ife, a Master of Science degree in Communication Systems from the University of Wales, and attended the General Management Program in Harvard Business School. In addition, he has attended several executive development courses at various institutions including Wharton Business School, Harvard Business School, Institute of Management Development and London Business School. He is a Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN) as well as a member, Institute of Directors.

After a thorough and rigorous selection process, we are delighted to welcome Karl back to MTN Nigeria” commented Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria. “Recognised throughout the industry as a highly experienced and well regarded business leader, Karl has been a member of the MTN family for over 14 years and has an intimate understanding of the telco business.