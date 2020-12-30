MTN Nigeria is extending its telecommunications coverage to Nigerians living in underserved and unserved communities nationwide through its rural telephony programme.

With over 20 million Nigerians living in areas with limited or no coverage, MTN said it aims to change this narative. Through the rural telephony programme kicked off this year, the Company has identified over 3,000 locations across the country for a phased rollout, over three years. Thus far, 583 live rural sites have been installed nationwide; more than half of which were installed this year and connect communities such as Kurba, Agbiyi Umuede, Tobolo, Opaha, Tudun Faila, Oguru Uzo Uwani and Sarkin Kaya Rini. Going forward, MTN plans to install more than 1,000 new sites each year in the next few years to cover all the identified locations.

To achieve this ambitious goal, MTN has been working with technology partners. Together, they are deploying infrastructure that will accelerate connectivity and aid the consistent rollout of low-cost connectivity solutions in these areas that have non-existence or limited network coverage and broadband services.

Speaking on the initiative, Mazen Mroue, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria said: “Our core belief is that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. It is driven by an understanding of the potential impact of connectivity on the socioeconomic outcomes of individuals, communities and the country as a whole.