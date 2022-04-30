From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) had announced the launch of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP), which will be run by university’s School of Media and Communication (SMC).

The six-month fully funded fellowship for 20 Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene and it is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

The course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology; it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

Speaking at the launch of the programme earlier in the week, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola said “we are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

“Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies, thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with the PAU, who, through their expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa”, she added.

On his part, Vice Chancellor, PAU, Professor Enase Okonedo, said, the School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, social responsibility and the spirit of enterprise.

“The MTN-MIP could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values,” he noted.

The course, fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, will be available to twenty (20) successful applicants.