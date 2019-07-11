MTN Nigeria, Wednesday, announced a price slash across all its data plans and offerings, barely two weeks after launching its 4G+, which offers customers faster data speed.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Rahul De, who disclosed this at a news conference, added that the slash was a means of delivering more value to customers.

According to him, under the new price structure, customers can now enjoy more value for their money with up to 30 per cent more data volume for 30-day plans.

De said that customers would also enjoy up to 100 per cent incremental volume for weekly data plans and 25 per cent incremental volume for daily plans.

“In addition, new customers would enjoy introductory offers, with access to prices as low as N50 for 50MB and N500 for 2GB, and also receive a 100 per cent bonus on data purchases for four months.

“With the faster internet speeds delivered by the launch of 4G+, this data price slash could not have come at a better time for our customers, as we have seen that faster data speeds means more data usage.

“The increased quality and speed on the MTN network, has enabled customers to explore new ways to use old services while discovering applications.

“In the space of a few years, people went from instant messaging to sharing funny videos and from listening to music to streaming high definition movies.

“People’s data needs have changed, we recognise that. Our customers need much more and we are delivering that for less,” he said.

He pointed out that to enjoy the price slash, a customer can dial 131, *131# or download the MyMTNApp on their mobile phones adding that data bundles were also available via all bank mobile apps, mobile banking channels or by USSD, urging that for more information on the data offerings, please visit https://www.mtnonline.com/data-plan.

“For the new data plan, a 1.5GB 30-day plan will cost N1,000, a 2GB 30-day plan will cost N1,200 and N2,000 will get MTN customers 3.5GB worth of data for 30 days,” he said.