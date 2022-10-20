By Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has announced the commencement of the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle initiative campaign aims to empower young Nigerians with viable businesses through capacity building and grants.

According to a 2021 report by the Fate Institute, 67% of Nigerian entrepreneurs are young people aged 18 – 35 years. The report reveals that the Nigerian entrepreneurial sector is developing at a strong pace and identified scarce financing opportunities as a source of frustration for entrepreneurs. MTN Nigeria seeks to help fill this gap through the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle campaign.

Speaking at the press launch, Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said “The ‘hustle spirit’ amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative, entrepreneurial. MTN is here to support that ‘hustle’ so that their dreams can become reality. Young business owners have told us what they need, and with MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, we will share business skills from experts in relevant fields, and create access to financial grants. We look forward to the transformation that this initiative will propel.”

MTN will provide grants and training for 100 young Nigerians who have existing businesses or seeking to start a new one. The shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to receive intensive virtual training from industry leaders and professionals that cut across personal development, wealth and investment management, digital marketing, website development, and elevator pitches, amongst others, for two weeks.

To participate in the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, young Nigerians, who are MTN subscribers, between ages 16-30 can submit a video pitch on the dedicated MTN Pulse website stating their ‘hustle’ and how a financial grant will scale the business. Of the 100 shortlisted businesses that will undergo 2 weeks of training, 20 finalists will receive a range of grants as high as 10 million Naira, which will be awarded based on the qualities of pitches presented during a grand finale event and assessed by a panel of judges. Members of the panel drawn from different business sectors include Tricia Olufemi-Olumide popularly known as Triciabiz, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi, a social innovator and entrepreneur, Chukwuma Monye, and the Co-founder of Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo.