By Chinenye Anuforo

Following the MTN Group announcement of its intention to implement a vaccine mandate across its operations from January 2022, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, has voiced support, and confirmed MTN Nigeria’s plan to implement it locally.

“The new policy further demonstrates our steadfast dedication to keeping our people and the communities we work and live in safe and healthy. While there may still be some unknowns related to this pandemic, the science is clear – vaccines effectively prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and death. It is time for everyone who can, to get vaccinated to limit the spread of the virus and prevent further strains from developing.”

Both the World Health Organisation and the Africa Centres for Disease Control advocate for vaccines – saying that they are an important measure to protect people. The global rollout of vaccinations since 2020 has clearly contributed to the containment and management of the virus in many countries. In addition, MTN Nigeria, alongside the MTN Group, has added its voice to growing calls for global leaders to accelerate vaccine equity and lift unjust travel bans imposed on African countries.

