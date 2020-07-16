Chinenye Anuforo and Benjamin Babine, (Abuja)

MTN Nigeria Plc (MTN) yesterday, announced the trial of e-SIM services on its network based on approvals received from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The company said the decision was based on its continued drive to lead digital transformation, foster inclusion, improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for its customers.

It explained that the next step in the evolution of Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM cards), e-SIMs is designed to deliver unprecedented freedom and flexibility to stakeholders.

Unlike the physical SIMs, e-SIMs are built into smartphones, devices and wearables to support multiple profiles and allow customers connect multiple numbers to their e-SIM devices.

Notwithstanding the sophistication of e-SIMs, the onboarding requirements are the same as are required for a physical SIM. Hence, SIM registration in line with existing regulatory prescriptions remains a requirement for activating devices embedded with e-SIMs.

e-SIMs are particularly useful for people who want to manage personal and business lines easily and effectively or want a separate profile for data. The new technology will also be extremely convenient for frequent travelers and tourists, making it easier for them to opt for and keep a local subscription when visiting Nigeria.

The trial which kicked-off yesterday will run for one year and is open on a first come first served basis to a limited number of subscribers who own compatible devices. Expressing satisfaction at the development, Mazen Mroue, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, said the company was eager to get through the trial process so that the technology can be deployed for the benefit of every Nigerian.

“We are in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape. Against this backdrop, customers depend on us to provide high quality, reliable and easy-to-use connectivity solutions.

“With the introduction of the e-SIM, we will offer customers a seamless and distinctive digital experience with new levels of flexibility, simplicity and convenience. This is a further demonstration of our firm commitment to delivering the benefits of a bold new digital world to our customers; and we will continue seeking new ways to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter,” Mroue stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has assured that prices of data and telecommunications services will not be more than 40 per cent of what they are today by 2025.

The Minister, while addressing reporters in Abuja, said government has addressed two critical challenges in the telecommunications industry – Right of Way (RoW) charges and infrastructural protection which he said will reduce the cost of operations of telecom companies, thereby reducing the cost of data.

Pantami said: “Previously, charges for Right of Way in some states was N10,000 and others N6,000. But with the intervention of the Federal Government, it’s now a maximum N145 only. Look at the gap, from N10,000 per meter to a maximum of N145 per meter.

Some states even made it N1 now, and others even completely waved it.

“So, this is a clear indication that we need to come together and make the environment conducive for investments and also encourage these operators by such interventions so that prices that they charge now can be reduced. With all these interventions, we are ensuring that before the end of 2025, our target to reduce data cost to about 40 percent of what it costs today will be achieved.”