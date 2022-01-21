From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has lauded MTN Nigeria, for its various interventions in the healthcare sector. Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this at the delivery of a mobile ambulance by MTN and the commissioning of MTN Y’ello Doctor Mobile Medical Intervention Scheme (MTN Y’ello Doctors Project)

Tsanyawa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Amina Musa, said: “The intervention is line with the vision and programs of the administration in bringing health care services to underserved communities through various medical and surgical outreach programs.

“Kano State has over the last six years, conducted a number of medical and surgical outreach programs which includes oral health outreach, hernia surgeries, hydrocele surgeries, cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries, hermaphrodite surgeries.”

He added that over 5000 people from the state had benefited from these state- sponsored interventions, while adding that the state government had spent over N2 billion in conducting the interventions.

MTN’s team leader, Mr Hamza Ibrahim, said the MTN Y’ello Doctor project was designed to provide healthcare services, largely to women and children in selected local government areas: “We shall also use the project to support the Federal Government COVID-19 vaccination drive as the mobile clinic is well equipped to give vaccination to the people.

“The scope of this project is to be executed by Market Doctors, whose officials are present at this ceremony. They are to handle the aspect of medical outreach programs in communities and market in this state for at least the next 12 months.

“The services include health awareness creation, screening, diagnoses and consultations, treatment and provisions of drugs, referrals, and outreaches would be conducted in our communities and markets,” he stated.

He noted that this initiative was hatched in 2013 and two phases of the project have already been successfully implemented in states across the country while adding that the initiative had been implemented in over 710 communities

He said the communities were provided with medical services such as treatment of malaria, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory tract infections, diarrhea, diabetes and hypertension.

“This phase of the initiative would be implemented under a Public Private Partnership model and would involve medical outreaches to markets and under-served communities to support the Kano State Government efforts in improving the well being of its residents.”

Representative of Market Doctors, Dr Umar Yahaya, expressed optimism that they would render their services to the best of their practice. He listed their assignment to include medical screening for HIV and Hepatitis B and HIV, consultation of about 100 patients per day health education and awareness, checking of vital signs, first aids and referral services:

“We look forward to working together with the state government to achieve our goals and objectives.”