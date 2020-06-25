By Chinenye Anuforo

MTN will be commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with an unfiltered conversation about the increasing prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

With the current restriction on movement, MTN will be hosting the Drug Convos, an online event on June 26, 2020 to discuss everything around drug abuse, from addiction to how first-time users get hooked.

As a leading voice in Nigerian pop culture and the number one source of entertainment for young people, MTN is partnering with Netng to reach youths with this important message in a language they can understand via various digital media channels.

MTN is also partnering with MTV Base, Business Day, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to host the Drug Convos, which promises to be a groundbreaking online event.

MTN’s Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) was launched in December 2018 as a multi-stakeholder intervention aimed at creating awareness about drug and substance abuse, and discouraging first time users from taking the first step to possible addiction.

In 2019, MTN through ASAP visited secondary schools to have open discussions about the dangerous effects of these substances with young people who fall into the most affected demographic. A 2018 survey by NOIPolls concluded that marijuana, codeine, and alcohol are the most abused substances in Nigeria, “particularly amongst teenagers and young adults aged between 15 – 29 years.”