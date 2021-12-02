From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

MTN telecommunications company on Thursday said it has paid over N3 trillion in form of taxation to the federal government in over 20 years of its establishment in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commencement of MTN forum in Ilorin with partners and members of the public, the sales and distribution officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Adekunle Adebiyi, also said that the telecommunications giant has also invested over N3.2trillion in ecosystem activities in different parts of the country.

Adebiyi said that the telecoms company is committed to better development and youth empowerment in the country.

He, thus, called on members of the public to take advantage of the ongoing sales of company’s shares to be part of shareholders in the firm.

Adebiyi, who said that MTN has been the leading network provider in Nigeria since 2001, added that the company desired to give more Nigerians opportunity to be shareholders in the company after their lofty achievements in the country.

According to him “the company wants to make more Nigerians benefit from its consistent success by being stakeholders through purchase of the shares”

Giving breakdown of the sales of the shares, General Manager Business Partner of MTN, Mr. Stephen Akinola, said that “the share is selling at N169 per unit with minimum of 20 units per person and will last for two weeks only.

“The company is making available 575 million shares at the rate of N169 per share and the minimum each person can buy is 20 units”.

Also speaking, the managing director of a telecom Outlet, GOLAD telecommunications, Mrs. Adenike Odewumi, described the shares offer as the best Christmas gift ever to all Nigerians by the telecommunications giant.

Mrs. Odewumi, who urged Nigerians to partake in the offer, said that they have everything to gain by doing so.

