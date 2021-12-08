From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The MTN public offer has generated interest amongst the people of the state as the “ OWN A SHARE TODAY “ Team of the giant Telecommunications held an enlightenment/interactive forum in Owerri,the state capital of Imo.

Speaking at the enlightenment and interactive forum on Tuesday held at All Seasons Hotel, The General Manager Business Development , Mr.Valentine Izuchukwu , said that MTN Group does not want to leave the country but rather wants Nigerians to own shares in the MTN Nigeria .

He disclosed that as a leading Telecommunications company in Nigeria that the MTN Group which owes 79 percent stake in MTN Nigeria has decided to 14 percent of its 79 percent in MTN Nigeria to Nigerians.

“We are here today in Imo state to let the people know that MTN is floating public shares and also to tell the people how they can also become share holders. MTN group owns 79 percent in MTN Nigeria and now they have decided to reduce their share holding by selling 14 percent of its 79 percent as a way of making Nigerians to also have an opportunity of becoming critical stakeholders of this leading Telecommunications company in Nigeria “.

He added, “ So it not true that MTN group wants to leave Nigeria .We control more than half of the Nigeria market (56 percent ) majority of the board members and staff are Nigerians”.

