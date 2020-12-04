MTN Nigeria has revamped its Pulse plan with the unveiling of a new TV commercial and radio jingle that encourages youths to embrace authenticity and push for their dreams.

Tagged: #DoYou, the launch was held at an exclusive listening parley hosted by Biodun Laaro with appearances by celebrities including JoeyBoy, former BBNaija housemates, Ozoemena Chukwu and Nengi Hampton; Fisayo Fosudo, and Tosin Olaseinde among others.

While unveiling the revamped Pulse plan, Oluwole Rawa, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to provide Nigerian youths with the required support to showcase their creativity.

“At MTN Nigeria, we fully comprehend the need for youths to express their creativity and use their voices. We understand that if the right platforms are in place, the Nigerian youth can change the world, for good. This is what we intend to inspire through the provision of affordable data and tariff plans on MTN Pulse,” he said.