Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, the organisers of the Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020 have announced MTN as the headline sponsor for the fourth annual games.

Chairman of Feet’N’Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, disclosed that the telecommunications giant would be the headline sponsor of the freestyle football championship, whose finale would be held on July 19, 2020.

“We are excited to welcome our returning sponsor, MTN, in this year’s championship, which we are hosting in unusual and difficult times for many around the world,” said Mr. Ozigbo, who is also the immediate past president and Group CEO of Transcorp.

This is the second time that MTN has sponsored the sporting event. The first was in 2018. Other sponsors of the championship are Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, APO Group and Eko Disco.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria said: “As a youth focused company, Freestyle Football’s brand essence reflects what the MTN brand stands for – excellence and excitement wrapped into one solid platform.

“Freestyle UNLOCKED Africa 2020 is a worthy platform for MTN to touch the lives of the future freestyle football stars on the continent of Africa. The sport embodies the beauty, diversity and fluidity of the African people and we are proud to partner with Feet ‘N’ Tricks International on this adventure,” De added.