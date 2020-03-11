MTN Nigeria recently introduced a new naming convention for its virtual top-up (VTU) services, MTN Topit, at their head offices in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos. Topit provides an efficient means of recharge for data and airtime distribution across diverse forms of electronic recharge. With improved user experience, it mitigates against any perceived price distortions and eliminates the irregularities associated with recharge PINs/vouchers/cards. With Topit, MTN customers can buy airtime as low as one naira and up to three million naira.

It is also beneficial to retailers, trade partners and potential new partners as it provides ease of entry to start a recharge business, while saving costs of warehousing and inventory management.

Speaking at the unveiling, chief sales and distribution officer, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi, said, “We have launched this platform as part of our continuous drive to make customers’ lives easier, brighter and better. We believe in a modern connected world, one in which our customers can get solutions at the snap of their fingers. This is what Topit delivers. We are excited at the amazing opportunities this platform offers our customers, retailers and trade partners.”

The electronic recharge forms include Phone-to-Phone, POS, bank’s ATM, MTN’s website and MyMTN App. Customers can also recharge via USSD, by dialing *456# or *904#.