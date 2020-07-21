Chinenye Anuforo

As part of ongoing drive to support the Federal Government’s continued effort against the spread of the corona virus, Samsung and MTN Nigeria have provided communication support to health workers across the country.

Five hundred A2 Core phones from Samsung together with SIM cards and 2GB data monthly for six months from MTN will be given to case managers in the isolation centres across the 36 states of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This donation eases the process of data capturing and case reporting in these centres, supporting the government’s strategic plan in dealing with the pandemic.

Commenting, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said that to win the fight against the corona virus, Nigerians – corporates and individuals must continue to work with the government. “Everyone that calls Nigeria home must see this pandemic as an opportunity to unite in service to the country, for the greater good of us all. We are only good together. MTN will continue to look for ways to collaborate with other stakeholders to help the government flatten the curve.”

Samsung’s Managing Director, Caden Yu describes the initiative as the company’s commitment to supporting the government in these times. ‘’Our thoughts are with every Nigerian and this donation is a way of using our resources to fight this pandemic. The survival of the human race is hinged on our collaborative effort; together we will get through this.”

It will be recalled that three months ago, MTN, as part of its Y’ello Hope package, donated over N500 million worth of airtime, data, and analytics, through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in support to state governments to facilitate communications during travel restrictions and, over N1.4 billion worth of airtime, data, and devices to connect medical personnel and health agencies