MTN Nigeria Communications Plc on Thursday showcased 5th generation network technology 5G in Calabar to its customers ahead of its formal inauguration.

The MTN Chief Technical Officer, Mr Mohammed Rufai, said the exercise was in continuation of the company’s effort toward educating Nigerians about the new technology, pending its approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Rufai was represented at the event by Mr Kenneth Udekwu, an Assistant Director.

“What we have done today is not official unveiling of 5G but rather to continue to educate the public on the uniqueness of the 5G product. It is first of its kind in West Africa,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Gov. Ben Ayade, said Cross River was ready to partner with MTN on digital technology.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Dr Aye Henshaw, lauded MTN for choosing Calabar for the show.

“We are glad to have you here. Calabar is a digital city and Cross River is a digital state with a digital governor.

“We will be happy to partner with you as we continue in the development of our smart city project,” Ayade said.