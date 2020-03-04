MTN Nigeria grew its subscriber base by 10.5 per cent, resulting in net additions to a total of 64.3 million subscribers, the company’s full year audited financial report has shown.

During the year, the company’s active data subscribers rose by 34.9 per cent to 25.2 million on the back of several initiatives. As a result, the ratio of active data users to total mobile subscribers increased by 7.1pp to 39.2 per cent in 2019 with strong potential for future growth.

Voice revenue growth remained healthy at 8.4 per cent and accounted for 72.7 per cent of service revenue. Voice traffic increased by 7.6 per cent supporting revenue growth.

The company said, “In addition, we have seen rapid acceleration in data revenue growth enabled by greater population coverage, a revamp of our data portfolio and initiatives to drive 4G device penetration. We added 5.3 million new smartphones to our network, bringing smartphone penetration to 41.8 per cent of our base, while data traffic rose by 85.8 per cent. Our interventions in the year helped to drive a 42.4 per cent increase in data revenue for the year (63.1 per cent YoY in Q4 2019). Data contributed 18.8 per cent to service revenue, up 3.9pp from 14.9 per cent in 2018.”

“Digital revenue gained momentum as we started to see quarterly growth from Q3 2019. We further focused on building a sustainable active user base for our digital business, while improving the customer journey and experience on value-added services (VAS). In Q4 2019, we launched MusicTime, one of our flagship digital offerings. The active base for our digital subscriptions surpassed 2.1 million users during the year, as we continue to build critical mass for our portfolio of digital products and services. On a sequential QoQ basis, digital revenue increased by 23.0% and we target sustained growth into 2020. We acknowledge the outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide and its potential impact on our supply chain. While we monitor unfolding developments, we are exploring multiple scenarios in a bid to mitigate the impact.

“Over the next three years, we plan to invest about N600 billion in our network. This investment will enable us to accelerate our 4G network expansion, deepen population coverage and support the Federal Government’s broadband initiative. We are excited about the possibilities that the transition to digital presents for our business, and the growth and development of Nigeria.”

Commenting on the result, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said: “I am pleased with our performance in 2019, which demonstrates the progress we have made in the implementation of our BRIGHT strategy. Despite a challenging operating environment, we continued to deliver double-digit growth in service revenue in line with our medium-term guidance. Voice revenue growth remained healthy, and data revenue continued to accelerate, supporting a 12.6% increase in service revenue with an acceleration in growth to 14.0% YoY in Q4 2019.

“Following the completion of the SIM re-registration exercise in Q3 2019, we recorded 2.7 million net additions in Q4. In total, we added 6.1 million new subscribers to our network in 2019. Although the last quarter is usually seasonally strong, service revenue growth (14%) in Q4 outpaced the seasonal effect.

“In the third quarter, we focused on several initiatives to enhance coverage and drive data usage penetration. These initiatives include optimising frequencies, expanding our 4G network coverage with over 6,000 additional sites leveraging 800MHz spectrum and repositioning our commercial data offerings.