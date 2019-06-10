MTN Group at the weekend, announced the unveiling of Africa’s first Mobile Money (MoMo) Artificial Intelligence (AI) service or “chatbot”.

The MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Shuter, in a statement said that the chatbot went live in Cote d’Ivoire in May and would be rolled out across MTN’s MoMo footprint in the next few months.

According to him, the AI mobile money assistant enables customers to engage in MTN’s MoMo services, including payments, on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and via SMS.

He said that the service would also be included over time in MTN’s own newly-released advanced instant messaging service “Ayoba’’.

The MTN boss noted that the chatbot is an Artificial Intelligence guide that assists users to navigate MTN’s MoMo services and provide other useful information.

Shuter said that the innovation leveraged messaging and Artificial Intelligence to drive customer’s engagement and enhance their MTN MoMo experience. We are passionate about bringing the power of our mobile money solutions to more than 60 million customers across Africa over the next few years.

“Harnessing modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence can improve in scale, how MTN interacts with customers, enabling the customers to reach us anytime and anywhere, through a variety of channels including social networks and messaging applications. We can also harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to provide our customers with the right answers to their questions at the right time.

“We are committed to improving financial inclusion with a range of solutions aimed at addressing the needs of various market segments,’’ he said.