By Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria plans to invest N640 billion (approximately US$1.5 billion) over the next three years to expand broadband access across the continent’s most populous country in line with the Federal Government’s 2020-2025 National Broadband Plan and in support of MTN Group’s strategy, Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“Nigeria is one of our most important markets. We have a proud history of partnering with Nigeria and Nigerians to drive faster and more inclusive growth through digital transformation,” said MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, after a three-day visit to Abuja and Lagos, in which he met a number of key stakeholders.

These included President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami; Executive Vice Chairman,Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The MTN Group President – who was accompanied by MTN Group Chief Financial Officer, Tsholo Molefe, MTN Nigeria Chairman, Ernest Ndukwe, and MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola – reiterated MTN’s support for Nigeria’s plans to secure 90 per cent broadband population coverage by 2025.