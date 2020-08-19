MTN Nigeria has announced the start of The Revv programme to mitigate against the effects of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In line with the digital economy drive of the government as espoused in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which is closely linked to empowering SMEs as an avenue for the diversification of the economy, The Revv Programme seeks to address major macro level issues specifically in the areas of re-igniting the economy and driving digital inclusion for SMEs.

Adopting a four-pronged approach that includes masterclasses, access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives, The Revv programme seeks to help SMEs relearn, rethink and retool their businesses for growth in the emerging digital economy.

Working with relevant stakeholders, subject-matter experts and the company’s executives, the programme will support over 10,000 SMEs beginning with masterclasses for digital literacy, business management and execution abilities necessary to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The masterclasses which will be delivered by MTN executives along with industry experts will focus on various core areas of business management, as part of a broader strategy to uplift small businesses. This will be followed by the selection of The Y’ello 200 (Two hundred top-performing SMEs at the sessions) that will enjoy exclusive access to a broad range of technology and productivity tools and services absolutely free, for a period of six months.