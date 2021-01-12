National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that MTN has the highest share of subscriptions in the country.

In its second quarters (Q2) and third quarter (Q3) 2020, publication on telecoms data (active voice and internet per state, porting and tariff information) released yesterday, the bureau said that MTN is closely followed by Glo, Airtel and EMTS respectively.

Similarly, it said, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in Q3 2020 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun states respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers.

NBS noted that a total of 143,636,816 (Q2) and 151,512,122 (Q3) subscribers were active on the internet as against 136,203,231 in Q1 2020.

“This represented a 5.48 per cent growth in internet subscriptions quarter-on quarter (QoQ). Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q3 2020 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun states respectively, while Bayelsa and Ekiti states have the least number of subscribers”, it said, adding that telecoms data for Q2 and Q3 2020 reflected that a total of 196,242,456 and 205,252,058 subscribers were active on voice as against 189,282,796 in Q1 2020, so representing a 4.59 per cent increase in voice subscriptions QoQ.