In line with its corporate social responsibility programmes, the MTN Foundation (MTNF) in partnership with Nigerians from all walks of life, has brought various developmental projects to 510 communities spread across 454 local government areas in the country.

The MTNF Director Dennis Okoro, made the disclosure at a recent appreciation dinner for nominators of the phase 3 of “What Can We Do Together” initiative in Abuja. According to him, under phases 1 and 2 of the initiative, various interventions were implemented in 400 communities across the country. He said: “In phase 3, another 110 communities across the country have been impacted. This means that so far, a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed.

“People like Jackson Acho, who facilitated the provision of school learning materials in the Amaise community in Abia State; or Aisha Bello, who nominated a health centre in Anguwa Chiroma community of Gombe State to receive health equipment and supplies, and Salami Toyin, who facilitated the installation of a solar powered borehole in the Arometa community of Oyo state.

“All 110 nominators, made the bold decision to make a lasting, positive impact by partnering with the MTN Foundation…”