Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its corporate social responsibility programmes, the MTN Foundation (MTNF) in partnership with Nigerians from all walks of life, has brought various developmental projects to 510 communities spread across 454 local government areas in the country.

The MTNF Director Dennis Okoro, made the disclosure at a recent appreciation dinner for nominators of the phase 3 of “What Can We Do Together” initiative in Abuja.

According to him, under phases 1 and 2 of the initiative, various interventions were implemented in 400 communities across the country. He said: “In phase 3, another 110 communities across the country have been impacted. This means that so far, a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed.

“People like Jackson Acho who facilitated the provision of school learning materials in the Amaise community in Abia State; or Aisha Bello who nominated a health centre in Anguwa Chiroma community of Gombe State to receive health equipment and supplies, and Salami Toyin, who facilitated the installation of a solar powered borehole in the Arometa community of Oyo state.

“All 110 nominators, made the bold decision to make a lasting, positive impact by partnering with the MTN Foundation.

“While we are proud of what we have achieved so far, we are very aware that none of this would have been possible without our customers who continue to patronize our business through thick and thin. Each and every one of you share in all the credit that MTN Foundation receives today, and we say thank you very much”.

In her remarks, another member of the MTNF, Amina Usman, hailed the women and men who chose to step out of their comfort zones and in their own little way, take action to transform their communities for the better.

“I am sure you must have heard the saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. But how many of us are ready to take that step forward when they need to?

“Well, we have 110 Nigerians who did exactly that. They took a step forward, took action and partnered with us to bring about change to their world. Today, their communities are better for it.

“Because of them, school children have learning materials, medical equipment has been installed in primary health centres, and solar-powered boreholes have been installed in communities where they had no water”, she said.