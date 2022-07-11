MTN Foundation said it has invested close to N1billion in the past 16 years in the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON). The Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, revealed this during the 15th MTNF-MUSON Graduation Concert held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Speaking at the graduation concert, Adelusi-Adeluyi said, “MTN entered into a partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria in 2006 and since then, we have not looked back. So far, we have expended nearly N1billion to make sure that the objectives of the MUSON centre are achieved.” In partnership with MUSON, MTN Foundation provides scholarships to 30 eligible musically talented youth annually. The scholarship grant covers tuition, books and transportation and more over a two-year period. Upon graduation, each recipient is awarded an internationally recognised Diploma in Music by MUSON.

It was revealed that the Nigerian music sector’s revenue grew from $26 million in 2014 to $34 million in 2018. This figure is expected to grow to $44 million by 2023.

Speaking to the 2022 class, the MTNF Chair assured them that their future will be guaranteed if they continue to hone their musical skills and talents with the support of the foundation.