Sell-offs in the shares of MTNN, Access Bank and UBA, dragged the All-Share Index, 0.30 per cent lower to close Thursday’s trading session at 26,584.45 points.

Similarly, investors lost N53 billion as market capitalisation declined to N12.832 trillion and YTD return settled at -15.4 per cent. However, activity level at the nation’s bourse was mixed with volume traded rose 30.7 per cent to 304.2 million units while value traded fell 1.2 per cent to N3.1 billion in 2,690 deals.

Access Bank was the most active stock, selling about 147.7 million shares valued at N1.4 billion. Zenith Bank followed with the sale of 27.4 million shares valued at N506.3 million, while FCMB traded 23.10 million shares worth N41.54 million.

Market breadth remained positive as 14 stocks appreciated in value while 11 others depreciated. Glaxosmithkline led the gainers’ chart with 9.52 per cent to close at N5.75 per share, AG Leventis followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 0.50 kobo, Wema Bank increased by 7.14 per cent to close at 0.75 kobo, Wapic rose by 5.88 per cent to close at 0.36 kobo while Fidelity Bank advanced with 5.77 per cent to close at N2.20.

On the other hand, Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart with 9.80 per cent to close at 0.46 kobo per share. UPDcreit dropped 9.59 per cent to close at N3.30, UAC-Prop fell by 6.67 per cent to close at 0.84 kobo, MTNN declined by 2.43 per cent to close at N112.50, while Honeywell Flour depreciated by 1.96 per cent to close at N1.