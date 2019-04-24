Mr. Bayo Adekanmbi, chief transformation officer, MTN Nigeria, has been confirmed as one of the speakers for the 2019 edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference, scheduled today Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Mobile, Data, Consumers and the Future of Entertainment,” will take place at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9 am.

Adekanmbi will be speaking on “Understanding Data for the Purpose of Economic Freedom.”

He is a leading expert in strategy, marketing and analytics who previously served as MTN Nigeria’s general manager, business intelligence, and chief marketing/strategy officer.

The certified Kaggle Data scientist is a holder of the prestigious MTN Yello Star award for the conceptualisation of a customer value/risk management framework, which resulted in multi-billion naira revenue growth for the company.

MTN is Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, with over 58 million subscribers. With streaming platforms Music+ and Comedy, among other products, MTN revolutionised content monetisation in Nigeria, which has continued to bring enormous benefits to creators in the entertainment industry.

Adekanmbi will be giving insight on how content creators can generate revenue by effectively exploiting the numbers and statistics tied to their careers.