From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Communications Commission has debunked reports it endorsed MTN’s Universal Access Service (UAS) license to be renewed by 10 years.

The Commission discredited an online media publication which stated that the government had renewed MTN Nigeria’s license amid the 20 years anniversary of GSM phones in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechikwu Adinde on Monday, even though the mobile operator had applied for its license to be renewed for ten years, the approval was still pending as it was still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to a publication in an online media entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones” to the effect that the mobile operating license of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

“The online publication which cited regulatory filings by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as its source, stated that “MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from September 1, 2021.”

“The Commission wishes to state that while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access and Service (UASL) License granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders.” The statement read.

